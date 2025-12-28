Mumbai, December 28: Samsung is reportedly advancing efforts to embed its popular S Pen stylus within its foldable smartphone series, a feature long requested by users. However, industry sources suggest this integration will not materialise in the immediate future, specifically ruling out the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 from featuring an internal S Pen slot. This development points towards a strategic, longer-term approach by the South Korean tech giant to bring the S Pen's full functionality to its premium foldable devices. If rumours are to be believed, Samsung is likely to bring S Pen functionality on the rumoured Galaxy wide fold, which is tipped to be a direct rival to Apple’s iPhone fold, with an expected ratio of 4:3.

Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold To Take On Apple's iPhone Fold

As per leaks, the Galaxy Wide Fold from Samsung will be thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures at 8.9mm. This thickness is likely to allow Samsung to bring back S Pen support. Samsung's Wide Fold phone will compete directly against Apple’s iPhone fold, as both devices are expected to come with a similar aspect ratio. That said, the potential price tag of the Samsung Galaxy wide fold remains unclear. iPhone Fold Tipped To Launch With 7.8-Inch Inner Display and Apple’s A20 Chipset; Launch Expected in 2026.

S Pen's Foldable Journey

The S Pen has been a hallmark of Samsung's productivity-focused devices, particularly the Galaxy Note series and, more recently, the Galaxy S Ultra models. Its introduction to foldables began with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which offered S Pen support but required users to purchase the stylus separately and carry it externally. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 continued this trend, offering a dedicated S Pen case for a slimmer, though still external, accessory.

The current strategy involves making the S Pen a more integral part of the foldable experience, moving beyond external accessories to a fully integrated solution similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Z Fold 8 to Miss Out on S Pen

Despite the ongoing development, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected to launch later this year, is widely reported to forego an integrated S Pen. This decision likely stems from various technical and design challenges that Samsung is still working to overcome. These include space constraints within the thin foldable chassis, the need for increased durability for the stylus and its internal mechanism, and potential impacts on battery size or other components.

The exclusion from the Z Fold 8 suggests that Samsung is prioritising other advancements for its next foldable iteration, such as hinge improvements, display durability, or camera enhancements, before perfecting the internal S Pen integration.

Technical Hurdles and Design Considerations

Integrating an S Pen into a foldable device presents unique engineering challenges. The S Pen requires specific internal components, including an electromagnetic resonance (EMR) digitiser layer beneath the display, and a dedicated slot for storage and charging. These elements add thickness and complexity to a device already designed for compact folding.

Samsung engineers are reportedly focused on developing micro-components and optimising internal layouts to accommodate the S Pen without compromising the device's slim profile, battery life, or structural integrity. The goal is to achieve seamless integration that offers the same user experience as the S Pen on traditional slab phones. Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold Expected in September 2026, New Details Leaked; Here’s Everything To Expect.

Consumer Demand and Future Prospects

Consumer demand for an integrated S Pen in foldables remains high, driven by the desire for enhanced productivity on a larger, more versatile screen. The ability to jot down notes, sketch, or navigate with precision directly on the expansive inner display is a significant draw for many potential buyers.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may not fulfil this specific request, the ongoing development confirms Samsung's commitment to eventually delivering an integrated S Pen. Future iterations beyond the Z Fold 8 are expected to be the beneficiaries of these advancements, potentially offering a more complete and uncompromised foldable experience for power users.

