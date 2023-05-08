Mumbai, May 08: According to scientists, the moons of Uranus may contain extraterrestrial life, thus they may be closer than people think. The 27 known satellites orbiting the planet, which is three billion miles from Earth, are named after characters from well-known English authors Alexander Pope and William Shakespeare. Data from Voyager 2's 1986 journey to Uranus have been reviewed by NASA in this regard.

They currently believe that the ice beneath four of the moons, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon, may conceal vast seas that are several miles deep. They could thus be brimming with extraterrestrial life. Alien Life on Mars Confirmed? UFO Hunter Spots Pink and Green 'Plant' Growing on Red Planet, Calls It '100% Proof' of Extraterrestrial Life.

With regard to tiny entities, such as dwarf planets and moons, researchers have already discovered evidence of seas in a number of unexpected locations, according to Julie Castillo-Rogez, lead author from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Therefore, there may be undiscovered processes at work. This article looks at what they may be and how they relate to the numerous things in the solar system that might be water-rich yet have little interior heat, according to Rogez. Future deep space expeditions to the planet have been requested by NASA to further explore the results.

According to a new research, Uranus' five big moons are crucial targets for upcoming spacecraft missions. We simulate the internal development of these moons, the physical structures that exist now, and the geochemical and geophysical signs that spacecraft may potentially assess in order to inspire and inform the exploration of these moons.

We hypothesise that, if the moons did retain liquid until the present, it most likely took the form of residual seas that were less than 50 km thick in Titania and Oberon, and less than 30 km thick in Ariel and Umbriel. It also said that the retention of liquid is highly dependent on both the material characteristics and, maybe, as-yet-unknown dynamical conditions. Do Aliens Exist? Are UFOs Real? NASA Astronauts Set To Go on Moon Mission Have This To Say on Extraterrestrial Life (Watch Video).

A team from the University of California investigated last month whether intelligent alien life would have been able to react to signals transmitted from Earth into the deep space. A response might come as soon as 2029, according to experts who examined the signals to see whether they could have reached their intended destination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2023 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).