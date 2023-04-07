Mumbai, April 07: After observing a pink and green ‘plant’ sprouting on Mars, a UFO hunter thinks they have discovered evidence of extraterrestrial life. While studying the NASA images, Scott C. Waring made a mind-boggling discovery and informed his followers.The picture was captured by the Mars Perseverance spacecraft, which is now on a mission to search for evidence of previous life on the planet and get ready for manned exploration. Real-life Aliens on Area 51? Ex-CIA Agent Claims To Have Seen UFOs, Confirms Existence of Extraterrestrials At The US Military Base (Watch Video).

UFO Sightings Daily blogger Scott claimed the photograph is "100% proof" that there is extraterrestrial life on Mars and mentioned that he had previously observed a white rose in a similar location two years prior. According to Scott, who discovered the pink and green plant on Mars, it is one of the most recent images taken by the Mars Perseverance rover, meaning it is entirely brand-new.

I've written about a white rose I discovered on Mars in 2020, but this one is just stunning because it's two colours and close up, he said. Now you know why the majority of NASA's images are in false colour - to keep the public from knowing the truth. There is currently 100 percent proof that life exists on Mars, Scott added.

In earlier NASA photographs, Scott saw what he thought to be a "foot-tall" alien with a pink body. The alien appeared to be lying in a calm position in the original image, which NASA released in April 2021 but which Waring discovered on February 3, 2022. Is This an Alien Spacecraft? Mysterious Object Oumuamua May Be A Vehicle for Extraterrestrials, Says Scientists.

Everyone knows I love to browse through NASA images, he added at the time. I did, however, discover something special—something that is unquestionably evidence of sentient life, he stated.

The NASA Mars rover is being observed from a safe distance by a person who is lying down in the image. The individual is about a foot tall, lying down, with radish-colored hair and an upper chest, neck and face that are pink. They are dressed in a dark suit, although they have what appears to be a rucksack of some kind draped over one shoulder.

