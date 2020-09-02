The first full moon of September, known as the 'Corn Moon' was captured from different regions. People took to Twitter sharing pictures and videos of the moon illuminating the night sky. A beautiful video of the full moon was photographed over Hengistbury Head in Dorset on Tuesday. It will reach its peak at around 6.22 am today and continue to illuminate the sky again overnight until Thursday. Traditionally, the full moon in September is known as the Harvest Moon, but this year it is typically the full moon that occurs closest to the September - or Southward - equinox. But this year, the equinox falls on September 22, with the nearest full moon on October 1. Full Corn Moon 2020 Date and Timings: Know Everything About the Full Moon of September Visible Next Week.

According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac, this week's moon is therefore known as the Corn Moon. So, the Full moon on October 1, 2020, will be referred to as the ‘Harvest Moon.’ but, the full moon in October is named as the ‘Hunter’s Moon.’ This year, the October 1’s full Moon will be the ‘Harvest Moon’, whereas the October 31’s full Moon will be the ‘Hunter’s Moon.’

See Pictures of Corn Moon:

That's a Rare Beauty!

The full corn moon tonight 🌕 pic.twitter.com/Krn9SIXslo — Lulu AGK (@ItsLulu_7) September 2, 2020

Beautiful, Isn't it?

This is the CORN MOON rising over the Santa Barbara Channel. It gets its name from the Native Americans, according to the Farmers Almanac. Time to harvest corn. (Although I have seen it 3 for $1.00 in the stores for about two months.) pic.twitter.com/ObbuC3dWyJ — John Palminteri (@JohnPalminteri) September 2, 2020

Splendid!

The rising of the Full Corn Moon over the #DelawareRiver and Delanco, N.J., on Tuesday evening, as seen from Andalusia, Pa. The moon is officially full at 1:22 a.m. EDT this morning (Wed. Sept. 2nd). #Photography #FullMoon Happy mid-week. pic.twitter.com/odEkcCR9M8 — Mike B (@MikeSlickster) September 2, 2020

Wow!

What a Stunning Sight?

The final full moon of the summer in full glory tonight. Look up! The #corn moon is amazing! Ok September, this is a beauty so let’s keep it that way for the whole month! Here’s my view tonight... pic.twitter.com/yYOoSkYjGJ — Anne (@AnneSariwa) September 2, 2020

There's a Gorgeous Moon Out There!

That Looks Magical!

Shining Bright!

Full Corn/Harvest Moon 🌕 pic.twitter.com/a2ZacKbQc5 — Less Debate More Create (@ALifeofLDMC) September 2, 2020

The moon gets its name from the fact that it appears at the time of harvesting the crop. It is also referred to as the Barley Moon, as this time also the period to harvest and thresh ripened barley. Corn Moon will appear at a different time in different cities. In New York, the full moon will rise at 8:08 pm EDT, whereas, you can watch it in Los Angeles at 8:01 pm PDT. In India, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:38 am on September 1 and end at 10:51 am on September 2.

