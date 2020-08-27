A new month and a new moon are approaching. If you diligently follow the moon phases and love capturing or just looking at a full moon, then next week is the time to look up to the sky. The next full moon phase which is called the Full Corn Moon of September will be on September 2, Wednesday. If you like observing the night sky and especially the moon, then we give you all the details and why is the moon called so? Full Moon 2020 Names’ List and Meanings: From July Buck Moon to October the Hunter Moon, Here Are Unique Names of the Celestial Events You May Not Have Known.

Full Corn Moon Date and Timing

The Full Corn Moon will appear post-midnight of September 1. The full moon will be visible on September 2 at 1:23 AM EDT/10:52 AM IST. Since it will be daylight in India, people can enjoy it on the same night.

Why Corn Moon?

All the names for the moons come from Native Americans, which used the lunar phases to track seasonal changes. During this time of the year, there was a harvest of corns. Hence, the name Full Corn Moon. The other names for this moon are Barley Moon, as it is also the time to harvest and thresh barley. Another name for the moon is just Harvest moon but it is a name for the moon that occurs near the autumnal equinox. Hence, the next full moon in October will be called Harvest Moon.

Those keenly interested in clicking pictures or observing clear skies can rush away from the city lights to a quiet place away from pollution. With less light pollution, the sky will be seen much clearer. The rainy clouds are fading in India but it all depends on luck, whether you will get cloudless skies to see the full moon clearly.

