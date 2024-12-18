New Delhi, December 17: Taking a major step towards the ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday commenced the stacking of HLVM3, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota. The mission is slated for launch in 2025, and it will be the first uncrewed flight under the ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

The data gained will be instrumental for the success of the manned missions. The date coincides with the 10th anniversary of the LVM3-X/CARE mission, conducted on December 18, 2014. "On the 10th anniversary of LVM3-X/CARE, ISRO begins assembly of HLVM3 for Gaganyaan's first un-crewed flight! A major step toward India's maiden human spaceflight and future space ambitions,"

ISRO said. “At 8.45 Hrs on December 18 at SDSC, the stacking of the nozzle end segment with full flex seal nozzle of the S200 motor took place, thus commencing the official launch campaign of the HLVM3-G1 / OM-1 mission,” it added. During the 2014 mission, LVM3-X (which is now christened HLVM3) launched its maiden flight and “lifted a Crew Module of mass of 3,775 kg (LVM3-X/CARE mission) into a suborbital altitude of 126 km”. Using thrusters it was oriented for a favourable re-entry, and later made a smooth splash down in the Bay of Bengal.

It was retrieved by the Indian Coast Guard. The Crew Module was developed as part of pre-project activities of the Human Spaceflight Project, well before the official Gaganyaan project was approved in 2019. “It is a fitting coincidence that 10 years later, on the same day, ISRO is gearing up for the first un-crewed mission of Gaganyaan, by commencing the stacking of human-rated LVM3,” the ISRO said.

Dr. S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO Mission was then the Director of the LVM3-X/CARE mission. The new HLVM3, derived from LVM3, is designed with enhanced reliability to meet human safety considerations. Importantly, to ensure crew safety it also features a Crew Escape System (CES), which is operational from the launch pad till its separation. The crew can safely eject from the Crew Module in case of an adverse situation. “HLVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with a payload capacity of about 10 tonnes to LEO.

It was retrieved by the Indian Coast Guard. The Crew Module was developed as part of pre-project activities of the Human Spaceflight Project, well before the official Gaganyaan project was approved in 2019. "It is a fitting coincidence that 10 years later, on the same day, ISRO is gearing up for the first un-crewed mission of Gaganyaan, by commencing the stacking of human-rated LVM3," the ISRO said.

The new Crew Module, designed with enhanced safety margins and multiple redundancies, will fly aboard the Human-rated LVM3, ensuring the safety of the Gaganyatris, ISRO said. Further, the Gaganyaan programme will also play a vital role in the construction and operationalisation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

