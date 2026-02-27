Ahmedabad, February 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat tomorrow to inaugurate a major semiconductor Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility. The plant, established by Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited, is located in Sanand and represents a pivotal shift in the country's technological manufacturing capabilities.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for the evening, will mark the commencement of commercial production and the subsequent shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules. This development is expected to strengthen the position of the country within the global semiconductor value chain, providing a domestic source for critical electronic components. Semiconnect Conference 2026: Gujarat To Host 3rd Edition of Global Semiconductor Summit in Gandhinagar March 1.

Strategic Investment Under India Semiconductor Mission

The project was the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and involved a total outlay of more than INR 225 billion. Following its ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023, construction proceeded rapidly, reflecting the government's objective to fast-track strategic investments in the high-tech sector.

The Sanand facility is designed to address the rising global demand for memory and storage solutions, which has been accelerated by advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing. Once the site is fully operational, it will feature approximately 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the largest raised-floor cleanrooms globally.

Global Supply Chain Integration

The plant functions by converting advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND semiconductor wafers, sourced from Micron’s international manufacturing network, into finished storage products. These components will then be supplied to a diverse range of customers across various global markets.

Building a Self-Reliant Ecosystem

The operationalisation of this facility is viewed as a significant step toward establishing a resilient and self-reliant technology ecosystem. By hosting such large-scale manufacturing, the region is positioning itself as a competitive destination for semiconductor firms looking to diversify their production bases. Smartphone Shipments Face Record Collapse As AI Data Centres Monopolise Global Memory Chip Supply.

The Prime Minister is expected to address a gathering during the event to discuss the impact of this facility on the national economy. This milestone underscores the ongoing efforts to reduce dependency on imported electronics and foster a robust domestic manufacturing landscape.

