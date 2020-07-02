The second lunar eclipse will occur in the skies on July 5. It is the third penumbral lunar eclipse and the fourth eclipse of this year. As celestial event approaches, we bring to you live streaming of Lunar Eclipse 2020 which you can watch online. The celestial event will not be visible from India and other parts of the globe this year as it will occur during the day time. However, some regions of North America, South America, Europe and parts of western Africa will be able to see the Chandra Grahan. Meanwhile, watch live streaming of the event on NASA TV or Slooh. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date And Time: Know Visibility in India and Duration of the Celestial Event Coinciding With Full Buck Moon.

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on July 5. According to the reports, the phenomenon is expected to begin at 8:37 am IST and will reach its maximum peak by 9:59 am IST. It will finally culminate at about 11:22 AM. The total eclipse is expected to last for two hours, 43 minutes and 24 seconds on Sunday. We bring to you the live telecast of the penumbral lunar eclipse here. National and international channels other than online space YouTube channels will also live telecast the celestial event. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: What Is Thunder Moon Eclipse? 5 Things to NOT Do During Chandra Grahan to Avoid Bad Luck.

Know More About Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 5 July 2020:

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the shadow of Earth. A penumbral lunar eclipse is a phenomenon where the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow. The Earth, Moon and Sun are not completely aligned with the Earth partially blocking the Sun's light from reaching the moon. Hence, only a lighter outer shadow of the Earth will fall on the moon. Also, July Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 will coincide with a full moon called the Buck Moon.

