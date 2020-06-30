The third Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on July 5. Called Chandra Grahan in Hindi, it is the fourth eclipse of this year. The previous penumbral lunar eclipse in 2020 happened in January while the second penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2020 occurred on the intervening night of June 5 and 6. The Chandra Grahan 2020 will not be visible from India and several other parts of the globe this year as it will occur during the day time. However, some regions of North America, South America, Europe and parts of western Africa will be able to see the lunar eclipse. 2020 Eclipses Calendar With Dates and Time: From June 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse to Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, List of Celestial Events to Occur This Year.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date And Time in India

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on July 5. According to the reports, the phenomenon is expected to begin at 8:37 AM and it will reach its maximum peak by 9:59 am. It will finally culminate at about 11:22 AM. The total eclipse is expected to last for two hours- 43 mins - 24 secs on Sunday.

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the shadow of Earth. There are three types of lunar eclipses including Penumbral, Total and Partial. A penumbral lunar eclipse is a phenomenon where the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow. It happens when Earth, Moon and Sun are not completely aligned. During this, the Earth will partially block the Sun's light from reaching the moon and only a lighter outer shadow of the Earth will fall on the moon. Buck Moon 2020 Date and Time: Know Everything About the Full Moon of July Coinciding With Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

July Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 will coincide with a full moon called the Buck Moon. The moon was named so by the American and European farming communities referring to the early summer when new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads. Some also called it the Thunder Moon as frequent thunderstorms were present during summer months.

