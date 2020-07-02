The year 2020 will see the lunar eclipse on 5 July. Also known as Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, Buck Moon and Thunder Moon Eclipse will be seen in Las Angeles on July 4 from 08:05 to 10:52. While it will last for about three hours, the earth, moon and sun aligning will have the moon pass through the outer part of the earth's shadow. This is what causes the penumbral lunar eclipse and it will be a beautiful sight to watch for eclipse enthusiasts. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date And Time: Know Visibility in India and Duration of the Celestial Event Coinciding With Full Buck Moon.

What is Thunder Moon Eclipse

The lunar eclipse is also dubbed as Thunder Moon Eclipse and the Maine Farmer's Almanac first published Indian names for the full moons back in the 1930s and the full moon in July is called the 'Buck Moon'. The name is given on the basis of the time when early summer's thunderstorms occur frequently and since the lunar eclipse takes place on the full moon night, the eclipse of July 5 is being called the Thunder Moon Eclipse. It majorly gets its name from the summer storms that occur around July's full moon.

The lunar eclipse is also associated with superstitions. Some people think that doing certain things during a lunar eclipse brings in bad luck. However, these are rules followed by people who believe in superstitious tricks and have not been backed scientifically. Take a look at a few things said to bring in bad luck:

It is believed that the sutak period begins even before the eclipse occurs and one must not eat anything after the sutak period begins.

Eclipse is believed to affect nutrients in the food and therefore cooking is also forbidden during this time.

Some people fast during the entire eclipse to avoid bad luck however, sick and pregnant people are urged to not take this step.

Pregnant women are advised to take satvik food during eclipse, as per superstitious beliefs.

Adding 8-10 basil/Tulsi leaves in water, boiling it and drinking brings in good luck.

How many lunar eclipses will there be in 2020

After the lunar eclipse on July 5, the next lunar eclipse will take place exactly 5 months and 25 days later aka November 30. It is being predicted that after this, a complete solar eclipse will take place on 14 December 2020.

The lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) is the name given to that celestial phenomenon when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon. The geographical position of all three do not occur in a straight line and the shadow falls from the middle part of the earth called the Umbra. This causes a shadow of the outer part of the earth on the rest of the moon, which is called the pinumbra or penumbra.

