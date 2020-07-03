It is the eclipse season as we have yet another eclipse this week. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse that coincides with the Full Buck Moon of July will take place on July 5. After the solar eclipse last month, it will be a yet another lunar eclipse, but this one won't be visible from India. But that does not mean you cannot watch it, you can always tune into live streaming of the lunar eclipse of July 2020 online for free. In this article, we tell you all details about how you can watch it in India from home. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in July 2020 Date and Timings: Know Everything About The Celestial Event of Full Buck Moon Eclipse.

Not every eclipse is visible in every part of the world, given the rotation and revolution of our planet. Chandra Grahan as it is called in India will not be seen as it will appear over much of North and South America and Africa. At the time of this eclipse, it will be broad daylight in India so you cannot watch it. You can, however, watch the full Buck moon of July on the night of July 4- July 5. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: What Is Thunder Moon Eclipse? 5 Things to NOT Do During Chandra Grahan to Avoid Bad Luck.

Lunar Eclipse Timings in India

As per timeanddate.com, the eclipse will take place on July 5 at 3:07 UTC that is 8:37 AM IST. The maximum point of the eclipse will be at 4:29 UTC ie 9:59 AM IST. The eclipse ends at 11:22 AM IST. During this daylight timing, people in India will not be able to witness this lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming in India

But you can always tune into a live-streaming of this celestial event. There are various channels and observatories that hold a streaming event of most of these occurrences. Once the live streaming link is released we will update you on the same.

Penumbral lunar eclipse is not too noticeable as the moon is covered by the shadow only at the edge. So it may appear a little darker than usual for some. But you can always watch the moon in its full form shining bright as the Buck Moon or the Thunder Moon.

