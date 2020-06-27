It is rightly called as the eclipse season in these two months, where a solar eclipse takes place between two lunar eclipses. As we recently witnessed the occurrence of an annular solar eclipse, next month is another penumbral lunar eclipse. This lunar eclipse, however, will not be visible from India. It will take place on July 5, at the daylight timing in the country. July 5 also marks the Full Moon of July, the Thunder Moon or the Buck Moon. Ahead of this celestial event, we tell you more about it, from dates, timings, where and how it can be viewed. List of Full Moon in 2020 Calendar: From June 5 Strawberry Moon to July 5 Thunder Moon to December 30 Cold Moon, Here's Complete List With Names and Dates.

Date and Timings of Full Buck Moon Eclipse 2020

The eclipse will take place on July 5 at 3:07 UTC / 8:37 AM IST. The maximum point of the eclipse will be at 4:29 UTC / 9:59 AM IST. The eclipse ends at 5:52 UTC / 11:22 AM IST. Since it is the daylight timing, people in India will not be able to witness this lunar eclipse.

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A penumbral eclipse takes place when the moon moves through the outer shadow of the earth. For a viewer, there is not much of a difference visible except a faint little shadow on the moon. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The Earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the lunar surface and covers part of the moon with the outer part of its shadow. This puter part of the shadow is known as the penumbra, hence it is called the penumbral lunar eclipse.

Where Will This Eclipse be Visible?

The eclipse will be visible for those in South/West Europe, Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica. Indians won't get to see this penumbral lunar eclipse. Although, there would be live streaming of the event on various platforms and observatories. We will keep you updated once the streaming links are released.

