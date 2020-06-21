This moment parts of the world are seeing an Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020. Also called as Surya Grahan, it is a celestial observance when the moon covers the sun with its shadow. In today's eclipse, the moon will cover the sun just enough to leave out a 'Ring of Fire', an illuminated circle visible to observers on the earth. As parts of India witness the solar eclipse phases, pictures have been shared online from different cities. Latest pictures of Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen from Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir have been shared online. Solar Eclipse 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India Timings: Know When and How to Watch The Ring of Fire Celestial Spectacle of Surya Grahan Today.

Surya Grahan has begun at 9.15 AM and will go on till 15:04 PM. The peak point of the eclipse will be at 12.10 PM. While some places the skies must be cloudy due to the rainy season, pictures from the eclipse as observed have been shared on Twitter. So if you haven't been able to catch up on today's solar eclipse, then we have got you the latest pictures of the celestial observance shared online. How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21.

Check The Pics of Solar Eclipse 2020:

Surya Grahan Begins in Mumbai

Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai. The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/n32nzIXYDR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Sun as Seen From Delhi

Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today. The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/tJNM01YwGx — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Surya Grahan From Gujarat

Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Solar Eclipse in Jammu Kashmir

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020 It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/hewOopYiCY — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Solar Eclipse From Jaipur

Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:44 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:55 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/MnnFvua1St — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The Grahan phase has just begun and as we get through the day, we will get more and detailed pictures. Everyone is awaiting the maximum point of eclipse which will be at 12.10 PM. If you are out to observe the eclipse, we advise you to use special equipment and glasses to look at the sun today.

