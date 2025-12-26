Hyderabad, December 26: Police in Andhra Pradesh have dismantled an international cyber fraud racket involving illegal SIM box technology, uncovering large-scale financial transactions and foreign involvement. The operation, which bypassed authorised telecom networks to route international calls as local ones, was exposed following a complaint from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and a detailed cybercrime investigation.

SIM Box Cyber Fraud Case: How the Racket Was Uncovered

The breakthrough followed sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs by the Andhra Pradesh Cybercrime Police. Cyber Crime SP Adiraj Singh Rana said authorities identified 14 active SIM box devices operating as part of an international network. Raids were conducted at multiple locations across the state, leading to the arrest of 20 accused, including local operators, SIM aggregators and fake agents. Layoffs in 2025: AI-Driven Job Cuts Surge as Companies Like Amazon Trim Workforce Ahead of 2026.

Police seized more than 1,500 illegally activated SIM cards, SIM box devices, laptops, mobile phones and other electronic equipment used in the operation. A foreign national was also arrested in West Bengal. Officials said the individual had entered India to set up the SIM box devices and train local operators.

What Is SIM Box Technology and Why It Is Illegal

SIM box technology involves specialised devices that illegally route international calls as local calls by bypassing licensed telecom gateways. This masks the origin of calls, making them difficult to trace, and results in significant revenue losses for telecom operators. Such technology is commonly misused for large-scale cybercrime and fraudulent calling operations.

International Links Identified in SIM Box Network

Investigators confirmed the racket had international links, primarily related to technical setup, training and funding. The foreign national arrested is believed to have played a key role in installing the devices and operational training. Authorities have not indicated involvement of large corporate import-export entities at this stage.

Financial Trail and INR 20 Crore Transactions

Police said the transactions traced in Andhra Pradesh alone amounted to at least INR 20 crore. Officials clarified that this figure is based on preliminary findings, and detailed forensic analysis of seized devices and SIM cards is still underway. The financial trail involved cryptocurrency transactions and mule bank accounts, which complicated detection.

Investigation Ongoing, More Findings Expected

The Andhra Pradesh police said the investigation is continuing in coordination with national agencies to analyse seized equipment, trace additional financial links and identify other individuals involved. Officials stressed that further findings are expected as forensic examinations progress. Mustafa Suleyman Warning: Microsoft AI CEO Says Hundreds of Billions Are at Stake in Global AI Race.

Police have advised the public to remain cautious of unsolicited calls and messages, verify unknown callers and report suspected cyber fraud, noting that awareness remains critical in tackling evolving cybercrime threats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

