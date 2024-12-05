OpenAI announced its partnership with defence technology startup Anduril to counter drone attacks on the United States. The Sam Altman-run company would provide its AI tech and expertise to the defence company to advance in AI solutions for national security. Together, they aim to defend the US and military personnel from attack by unmanned drones and improve real-time decision-making. The company said, "In the global race for AI, this partnership signals our shared commitment to ensuring the U.S. and allied forces have access to the most-advanced and responsible AI technologies in the world." ChatGPT Users: OpenAI Announces That Its AI Chatbot Reached 300 Million Weekly Active Users.

