New Delhi, April 7: The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and last week, as many as 30 startups secured over $172.71 million in the country. This included eight growth-stage deals and 16 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr.

"As many as six early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised," the report mentioned. About 17 early and growth-stage startups collectively raised around $125.73 million in the week of March 25-30. Among the growth-stage deals, eight startups raised $130.1 million in funding last week. Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Agarwal, secured the highest amount of debt funding of $50 million. boAt Lifestyle Data Breach: Aman Gupta’s Consumer Electronics Company Hit by Hacker Called ‘ShopifyGUY’, Loses Critical Data of 7.5 Million Customers, Says Report.

Hyperlocal marketing-to-commerce software platform SingleInterface, NBFC Infinity Fincorp, housing finance company Nivara Home Finance, payment gateway and point of sales provider Innoviti, and digital banking infrastructure firm M2P Fintech secured $30 million, $26 million, $10 million, $4.8 million, and $4.2 million in funding, respectively.

Moreover, 16 early-stage startups collectively secured $42.61 million in funding. D2C health and wellness brand Traya topped the list followed by full-stack retailer of used two-wheelers BeepKart, AI platform SiftHub, deep-tech startup Planys, and full-stack metal supply-chain platform Metalbook. India Needs One Million Fast Chargers To Become 100% Electric in Two and Three-Wheeler EV Segment by 2030: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with 11 funding deals followed by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad.