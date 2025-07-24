Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a new tool called "GithHub Spark" in Copilot, which allows the users to turn their ideas into full-stack apps in natural language. GitHub Spark tool is part of the GitHub Copilot ecosystem that helps in simplifying the process of building and deploying apps. Users can use this tool to generate frontend and backend code by describing what they want to build. GitHub Spark does not require manual setup and is powered by Claude Sonnet 4. YouTube Shorts, Google Photos Updates: Google Rolls Out Veo 2-Powered Features and New Upgrades to Its Short Video and Photos Platforms.

GitHub Spark Tool Released in Copilot Now: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Today we’re releasing GitHub Spark — a new tool in Copilot that turns your ideas into full-stack apps, entirely in natural language. pic.twitter.com/YvHO0Dc3GJ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 23, 2025

