Chennai, December 14: Product engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies on Thursday said it inaugurated its first innovation centre in Coimbatore. The company said the centre is focused on innovating solutions for global customers through development, testing, and integration of vehicle software solutions.

The new centre at Coimbatore will provide new opportunities for local talent to work on global projects, upskill in new vehicle software areas, and innovate solutions across the automotive value chain.

"We are pleased to establish our presence in Coimbatore and contribute to the region's thriving engineering landscape. This strategic initiative will ensure a continuous exchange of talent, ideas, and solutions, propelling the industry forward into a future defined by innovation and efficiency. Together, we aim to create a centre of excellence that will pioneer the future of vehicle-software systems and contribute to our vision of engineering a better world," MD and CEO Warren Harris said.

The innovation centre will focus on vehicle software projects including embedded software development and testing, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), connected vehicles, functional safety, cyber security, hardware-in-the-loop validation, and AUTOSAR (automotive open system architecture). The company plans to employ 100 vehicle software professionals from the local community in the first phase of operations.

