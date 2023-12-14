Mumbai, December 14: Tech industry has seen significant ups and downs in 2023 due to multiple tech companies laying off employees and also presenting new recruitment opportunities. According to the a report, the recruitment for technology is likely to rise in 2024. The report said the firms would face rising salary costs due to the skill shortage even after laying off the employees.

According to a report from The Global Recruiter, the new research done by Robert Half, a management consulting company, gives the latest information about the "salary and hiring trends" and "market outlook" to support business strategy and job search. The Robert Half 2024 Salary Guide gives a complete look at different sectors with thousands of placements made across the UK in the past year. Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy’s Two New Deepfake Videos Promise People To Earn Rs 2.5 Lakh in One Day.

Robert Half 2024 Salary Guide:

According to the Report Half's 2024 Salary Guide for the UK, 75% of hiring managers are confident about their 2024 growth prospects. On the other hand, 50% of hiring managers plan to add full-time employees for permanent and 35% to bring in temporary talent to help the growth plans. According to the report, the most sought-after positions are cloud, full-stack development, cyber security, and ERP implementation experts. The other most sought-after sectors include financial services, e-commerce and fintech, which reportedly require tech professionals. Etsy Layoffs: E-Commerce Company Lay Off 225 Employees in Holiday Season To Restructure Its Business and Streamline Costs.

In 2023, many tech companies laid off multiple employees from January till December, but the scope of the new hiring remained "buoyant". The Global Recruiter said that the demand is reportedly driven by the FinTech industries, Financial Services, and E-Commerce. As per the report, the need for tech professionals has been higher as per the 2024 Salary Guide published by Robert Half. Further, the demand for Junior Product Managers and mid-level Application Support executives in Software Development and Testing is notable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).