Mumbai, Jun 28: TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) has officially addressed its board members about allegations of corruption in recruitment. Last week, several media reports claimed that TCS has been hit by a bribes-for-jobs scandal worth Rs 100 crore. TCS has officially declined any such fraud involving the company and its officials.

TCS is the country's largest software services company. The reports of a recruitment scandal have shaken up the industry. While the company has dismissed all such reports, an internal investigation is still going on. Reportedly, it is consulting with external auditors to investigate the matter. TCS Alleged Bribes-for-Jobs Scam: IT Firm Denies Corruption in Job Recruitment, Says Hiring Not Handled by Resource Management Group.

Additionally, TCS has appointed a new hiring head. Mr Sivakumar Viswanathan has been in the company since August 1993. He is based in Chennai. He will replace ES Chakravarthy as the new head of RMG (Resource Management Group).

The media reports claim that the company launched an internal investigation after a whistleblower reported corruption at a high level which involved accepting bribes from staffing firms.

The reports further added that the tech firm fired at least 15 top officials and banned 8 subcontractors. TCS claims that the issue is related to a breach of the company's code of conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors. TCS Bribes-for-Jobs Scandal: Consultancy Firm Fires Four Officials As Rs 100 Crore Corruption Case Unravels, Says Report.

"We probed the allegations made in the complaint and found out that the charges do not involve any fraud by or against the company, and financial impact. The reference to the alleged scam is incorrect,” TCS was quoted as saying by Mint.

