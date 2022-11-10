New Delhi, November 10: Zoom is working with Elon Musk-run Tesla to bring video conferencing into its new electric vehicles. Zoom's group product manager Nitasha Walia said during the company's '2022 Zoomtopia' event that video conferencing "will come standard on all new Tesla models soon". "You've been zooming from your home, your office, your phone and even your TV. We're going to make it even easier for you to zoom from anywhere," she said during the event. Zoom Outage: Video Conferencing App Returns After Suffering Brief Disruption.

Zoom also announced several new features at the event. With the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, users no longer need to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar. Popular email and calendar services will be integrated directly into Zoom, meaning users can quickly access their communications and scheduling, and get their work done more efficiently. Tesla’s Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof Enough To Serve Briefly As Boat, Says CEO Elon Musk.

"Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients and Zoom Mail and Calendar Services will be available in beta to only US and Canada upon launch," said the company. Coming in early 2023, Zoom Spots is a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform, to help foster inclusive discussions and keep colleagues connected.

Zoom Virtual Agent, available in early 2023, can be fully integrated with Zoom Contact Center and will also be offered as a standalone chatbot solution.

