San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the EV maker's upcoming Cybertruck will "serve briefly as a boat" that will help in crossing rivers and other water bodies. According to Musk, the objective is for a Cybertruck to be able to traverse the sea between SpaceX's Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas. Cybertruck Will Be Tesla’s Best Product Ever, Says Elon Musk.

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy," he tweeted. "Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel."

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

"We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future," he told analysts earlier.

During the quarter's earnings call, Musk said that Tesla could start deliveries of its upcoming Cybertruck in mid-2023. The tech billionaire also said that with Cybertruck and other products, the company will add a new level of production efficiency and simplicity. He believes that the Cybertruck will be the company's "best product ever".

