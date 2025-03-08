New Delhi, March 8: The US is reportedly considering a ban on the Chinese app DeepSeek from government devices over concerns related to national security. The US government is concerned about how DeepSeek handles user data. Officials have reportedly expressed concerns that DeepSeek has not adequately clarified how it uses the data it collects and who is allowed to access that information.

As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, the US is considering a potential ban on the Chinese app DeepSeek from government devices due to national security concerns. The Donald Trump administration has expressed concern over the AI chatbot's handling of sensitive user data, which is stored on servers in China. DeepSeek Banned for US Naval Officials: US Navy Bans Service Members From Using China’s AI Model Due to ‘Security and Ethical Concerns’.

A group of 21 state attorneys general has reportedly called on Congress to approve a bill that would prevent government devices from downloading and using DeepSeek's AI software. As per reports, officials from the Administration are also considering a ban on the chatbot in app stores and are putting restrictions on how US based cloud service providers can offer DeepSeek's AI models to their customers.

On January 2025, the US Navy reportedly prohibited its service members from using China's DeepSeek AI platform due to increasing security concerns. The ban was communicated via an email sent to Navy personnel, which advised them against using DeepSeek AI. The email pointed out the risks associated with the origins of the model and raised potential ethical issues related to its use. DeepSeek Banned in Taiwan: MODA Prohibits Govt Employees From Using Newly Launched Chinese AI Model Over Security Concerns.

Last month, the AppSOC Research Team conducted thorough security scans of the DeepSeek-R1 model using their AI Security Platform. As per the blog post, the results highlighted significant risks. The DeepSeek-R1 model underwent testing with AppSOC’s AI Security Platform, which included a mix of automated static analysis, dynamic testing, and red-teaming techniques. These methods mimic real-world attacks and security stress tests. The overall risk score for DeepSeek-R1 was alarmingly high at 8.3 out of 10, primarily due to vulnerabilities across various areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).