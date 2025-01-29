US Navy has reportedly banned its service members from using China’s DeepSeek AI platform following growing security concerns. As per reports, the ban was communicated through an email sent to Navy personnel on Friday, warning them not to use DeepSeek AI. The email highlighted the risks posed by the model’s origins and potential ethical concerns surrounding its use. A spokesperson for the US Navy reportedly confirmed that the warning was part of the department's Chief Information Officer’s policy on generative AI. DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B: Chinese AI Company Introduces New AI Model To Generate Images, Beats OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 on Benchmarks.

