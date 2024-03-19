New Delhi, March 19: Video game developer Krafton India on Tuesday announced the esports tournament Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024, with a prize pool of Rs 2 crore. Registration for participants is open now.

The tournament will commence with 'The Grind' on April 4 where invited teams will compete to secure their position in the competition. "At Krafton India, we are dedicated to providing platforms where both amateur and professional esports talent across India can shine, evolve their skills, and make their mark," Karan Pathak, Associate Director, Krafton India, said in a statement. Airtel Payments Bank Partners With Noise and Mastercard To Launch Smartwatch and Make Contactless Payments Accessible to Larger Consumer Base.

"With BGIS 2024, we are not just hosting another esports event; we aim to nurture a burgeoning gaming ecosystem and invite players to be part of something truly groundbreaking," he added. India Polls: Meta To Activate India-Specific Elections Operations Centre To Identify AI-Generated Content and Put Specific Mitigations in Place Across Its Apps.

In addition, the company said it is launching the Krafton India esports website. This dedicated platform will serve as the central hub for all information regarding BGIS 2024 and upcoming tournaments. According to the company, it will also enable third-party organisers to apply to host tournaments, opening the doors for a more vibrant esports ecosystem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).