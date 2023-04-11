New Delhi, April 11 : Chinese smartphone maker vivo has launched its new T2 lineup today, as promised. The new vivo T2 series comprises of two models – the vivo T2 and the vivo T2x.

These affordably priced mid-raged duo come with a flashy styling for its rear panel and come cool specs and features to offer an upgrade over the last year’s popular vivo T1 lineup. Let’s take a deeper look at the complete specs sheet of the new vivo T2 duo. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: From Prices To Specifications and Offers, Know Everything Here.

vivo T2 and vivo T2x – India Price and Available:

The vivo T2 has been priced at Rs 18,999 for its 6GB/128GB variant, and at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The vivo T2 is offered in Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave colour options. The phone comes with Rs 1,500 instant discount along with 3-month no-cost EMI option by the company. The vivo T2 will be available on Flipkart as well as on vivo India website and will go on sale on April 18 onwards. YouTube Down: Users and Creators Distressed After Video Streaming Platform Suffers Global Outage.

On the other hand, the vivo T2x is even more affordably priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant, at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, and at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. This model comes with a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount as an introductory offer. The vivo T2x will be offered in Marine Blue, Glimmer Black and Aurora Gold colour choices and it will also be available on Flipkart and Vivo websites, but from April 21st onwards.

vivo T2 5G – Specifications:

The vivo T2 boasts of a 6.38inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone gets powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset backed by Adreno 619GB GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD card. The handset runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS custom UI skin.

The new smartphone gets dual cameras on its back panel comprising of a 64MP primary camera along with OIS and EIS paired with a 2MP bokeh sensor, while there is a 16MP selfie shooter at the front.

The vivo T2 packs in a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, while its connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

vivo T2x 5G – Specifications:

The vivo T2x comes with a tad lesser specs sheet, to offer a more affordable package. It comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch design. It offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The phone gets powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory which is again expandable via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 13 OS-based Funtouch OS custom skin.

The phone offers dual cameras at its rear comprising of a 50MP primary lens paired with a 2MP bokeh snapper, while there is an 8MP front facing camera to handle the selfies and video chats requirements.

The vivo T2x draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W fast charging support, and offers 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port connectivity options.

