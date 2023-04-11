New Delhi, April 11 : YouTube is the World's largest video sharing platform and its number of constant users are incredible. There are people who spend more time watching content on YouTube than anything else they. Hence, any interruptions on YouTube is bound to cause massive ripples of frustration and distress among the ardent audience and content makers.

Many users from across the world have taken to their social media handle to report issues regarding the YouTube outage, as per reports. The outage said to have peaked in the morning of April 11, rising the anguish of the users. Let’s take a look at the issue. Google Pixel 7a Renders Leak Revealing Beautiful Blue Color; Check Out All Details Known So Far.

YouTube Faces Global Outage:

As per the reports of the outage detecting website Downdetector, YouTube outage went to its peak at around 7:27 am on of 11th April with other a thousand people complaining about the interference in the video sharing platform and were frustrated for no access to the YouTube contents.

Issues faced by users involved visiting the website, inability to view any video as well as hindrance in uploading content. Discontented users are flooding Twitter with various messages and memes and seems to be on the rise. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: From Prices To Specifications and Offers, Know Everything Here.

YouTube currently has over 2 billion monthly active users and a very lucrative way to earn money for the content creators, with of whom depend solely on the revenues generated from YouTube.

Thus, the outage has affected the audience and the creators alike, even more so those businesses who do promotions or marketing only through YouTube. The advertisements and promotions made through YouTube actually are the source of the revenue that YouTube and the creators generate for themselves. Hence, the entire ecosystem of Youtube has been disrupted by this outage.

However, there has been no official statement or confirmation regarding this outage by YouTube or its owner Google. Hence, it is not yet certain as to what could be the issue or reason behind the interruptions of the online video sharing platform and when it is going to completely normalize.

