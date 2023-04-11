New Delhi, April 11 : The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone has been making headlines with its cool affordable package that offers commendable specs and features alongside youthful sleek styling.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is now ready to go on sale in India today alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds which was launched on the same day as the smartphone. Let’s take a quick look at all the key details. Vivo T2, Vivo T2x India Launch Tomorrow; From Specifications To Live Streaming Details, Here’s All You Need To Know.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G - Sale date and Time, Variants and Price:

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G officially goes on sale today (April 11) starting at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus official website. Lava Blaze 2 Budget Smartphone Launches in India With Premium Design; Here’s All Specs and Price Details.

The affordably priced mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is offered in two variants - 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that has been priced at Rs 19,999, and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard memory that is tagged at Rs 21,999. Bank offers can be availed on Amazon as well to get a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the price of the phone. The new handset comes in two different colour choices of Chromatic Grey and a refreshing looking Pastel Lime Green.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds was launched alongside, priced at Rs 2999, and are offered in two shades of Lightning White and Thunder Grey.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – Specifications:

The affordable mid-range phone comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone also has additional 8GB of virtual RAM support. The handset runs on the Android 13 OS topped with the OxygenOS 13 skin.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has sparked interest among the affordable smartphone buyers, especially because of its powerful triple camera bundle which includes a massive 108MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro snappers. There’s also a nice 16MP front-facing shooter for all the selfie and video call requirements.

The latest OnePlus smartphone in India packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support via a USB Type-C charging port. The device is also very sleek, stylish and lightweight to offer a complete package.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).