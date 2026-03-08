Mumbai, March 8: Vivo is anticipated to expand its X300 smartphone series in the Indian market with the upcoming launch of the Vivo X300 FE. Following the global reveal of the flagship X300 and X300 Pro models late last year, and the recent showcase of the premium X300 Ultra at Mobile World Congress 2026, this "Fan Edition" device is expected to serve as a compact yet high-performance option for consumers.

Industry reports indicate that the Vivo X300 FE has already made a silent debut in the Russian market, where it is being marketed as a rebadged version of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini—a model previously exclusive to China. While Vivo has not yet issued an official statement regarding the Indian launch date, market speculation suggests the device could arrive in India between May 1 and May 15, 2026. Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Timelines Leaked; Vivo Flagship Rumoured To Feature World’s 1st Dual 200MP Camera System.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications and Features

The Vivo X300 FE is designed to appeal to users who prefer a smaller form factor without compromising on power. The smartphone features a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate spanning 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is engineered for high visibility, boasting a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits and 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset runs on Android 16, integrated with Vivo's OriginOS 6, and promises long-term software support, including five years of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Photography remains a core focus for the X300 series. The X300 FE packs a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the front-facing camera is also a 50MP shooter.

A standout feature of this compact device is its high-capacity 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery. To support quick power top-ups, the smartphone includes 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging capabilities. Despite the large battery, the device maintains a slim profile, measuring approximately 7.99mm in thickness, and features IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

While official pricing for India remains unconfirmed, the device is expected to compete in the premium segment, with early estimates suggesting a price point around INR 65,000 to INR 71,000 for the base variant. The X300 FE will likely be available in three colourways: Cool Lilac, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 6,500mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

As Vivo continues to bridge the gap between its China-exclusive S-series and the global X-series, the X300 FE reflects a strategic push to capture the niche demand for powerful, manageable, and stylish Android flagships.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Mar 08, 2026 08:21 PM IST