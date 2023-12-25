New Delhi, December 25: The Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Limited Edition is not simply another mobile phone; it is a smartphone that seamlessly combines playful design with top-notch technology. The smartphone’s distinctive style is immediately visible, with its vibrant pink colour scheme and the charming strawberry bear design on the back. It might be a perfect match for those who desire a smartphone that stands out from the crowd.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Limited Edition is now available for worldwide on Giztop. Check the official Giztop website. With all its features and design, the smartphone is available at USD 599. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Launch on December 26: Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Upcoming Samsung Smartphones.

Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Limited Edition Specs:

This smartphone is far from being just a pretty face. As per multiple reports, the Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Limited Edition packs a powerful MTK Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset for smooth performance and effortless multitasking for users to switch between apps without experiencing any slowdown.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Limited Edition is not only about performance, though; it also boasts an outstanding high-resolution OLED display. t has a 6.55-inch Curved OLED flexible display. The Strawberry Bear edition boasts an impressive 12GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 512GB UFS 3.1 Storage.

This display technology is expected to have vibrant colours and sharp details, making every photo, video, and game look truly stunning. The phone runs on MIUI 14, which is based on the Android 13 operating system. Furthermore, this smartphone comes equipped with a large battery capacity. Bose Invests USD 10 Million in Noise, Taking Indian Brand’s Valuation to Nearly USD 426 Million: Reports.

Photography enthusiasts might appreciate the 50MP Sony IMX800 rear camera and dual 32MP front cameras, offering vivid, high-resolution images that capture every detail. This means users can use the phone for hours on end without worrying about charging it.

