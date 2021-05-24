Vivo launched the Vivo X60 Pro 5G phone in the Indian market this March. The Chinese phone maker has launched the X60 Pro handset in Europe almost after two months of its India debut. The USP of the phone is its camera setup which is co-developed with ZEISS. The handset features a new gimbal stabilization system that boasts a five-axis video stabilization system. Moreover, the Vivo X60 Pro 5G is the official smartphone of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 Championship. Vivo Y52 5G Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched In Europe.

It's the first smartphone launched as part of the strategic partnership between Vivo and ZEISS, which was announced in December last year. It comes equipped with three rear cameras comprising a 48MP main camera assisted by a 13MP super-wide-angle camera, and a 13MP portrait lens. It also gets a 32MP snapper upfront for selfies and video calls.

Vivo X60 Pro 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The 5G-enabled phone sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 870 chipset that is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

We are proud to officially unveil the vivo X60 Pro 5G flagship smartphone in Europe. 🤩This is the first vivo smartphone co-engineered with @ZEISSLenses available in Europe. #PerfectShot📸 More information on our press release 👉 https://t.co/KZGxFBX4el pic.twitter.com/VXdGfEYCvU — vivo Europe (@vivo_europe) May 18, 2021

The company has priced the handset at £749 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. The 5G phone will be available for purchase in the UK on June 3, 2021. The phone comes in two colours - Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black.

