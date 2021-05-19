Vivo, the Chinese phone maker has officially launched a new smartphone under its Y-Series. The new Vivo Y52 5G phone has gone official in the European market. However, the company hasn't announced official prices and availability details of the handset. Neither the brand has commented anything regarding the phone's global launch. The phone will be offered in two shades - Graphite Black and Dream Glow. Vivo V21 SE Likely To Get Snapdragon 720G SoC: Report.

Vivo Y52 5G Phone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The main highlights of the newly launched Vivo phone are an IPS LCD screen, a Dimensity 700 SoC, triple rear cameras, Android 11 and more. The phone has been introduced as a single variant with a 4GB + 128GB configuration.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y52 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 X 2408 pixel resolution. It comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 along with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt memory.

Vivo Y52 5G Phone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For optics, there is a triple-camera setup at the back which includes a 48MP primary lens. The other two sensors are a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. The front camera is an 8MP lens for capturing selfies and making video calls. The handset draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 out of the box with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

