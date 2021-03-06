Vivo, the Chinese smartphone brand has officially launched a new Y31s Standard Edition phone in the home market. It is essentially a tweaked version of the original Vivo Y31s, which gets affordable pricing and decent specifications. While the regular model of the Vivo Y31s comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, the Standard Edition packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Apart from this, the handset sports a slightly inferior HD+ display which is also smaller in size than the FHD+ screen offered on the original Vivo Y31s. However, the rest of the specifications offered on the handset remains identical to those of the existing Y31s.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

As far as prices are concerned, the Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is priced at CNY 1,699 which is approximately Rs 19,100 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Do note, the handset comes in a single configuration - 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes in three colours Lake Light Blue, Titanium Gray, and White. The phone maker hasn't revealed any detail about its arrival in the global market. To recall, the Vivo Y31s costs CNY 1,498 around Rs 16,900 for the 4GB + 128GB variant while the bigger 6GB + 128GB model was launched at CNY 1,698 (approximately Rs. 19,200).

Talking about the specifications, the Vivo Y31s Standard gets a 6.51-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notched display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is mated to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

For photos and videos, there is a dual-camera module at the back, including a 13MP primary shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging.

