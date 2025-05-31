Bitcoin price saw a massive drop since it touched the USD 1,11,000 mark, reaching an all-time high. The BTC price as of 02:46 PM IST is USD 1,03,744. The cryptocurrency's price has been declining for days and does not seem to be going up. The recent fall came after Bitcoin price nosedived to US 1,05,000 yesterday. Overnight, it slipped to USD 1,04,000 and then declined even more. EaseMyTrip Q4 FY25 Results: Online Travel Aggregator Reports 59% Decline in Net Profit, Revenue Down.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Dropped to GBP 77,000 (around USD 1,03,000)

