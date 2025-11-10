New Delhi, November 10: WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a new Media Hub feature on Mac and Web, which will allow users to browse through their recent photos, videos, and shared files. The feature is said to be currently available to a limited group of users as part of the testing phase. The Meta-owned platform aims to make media searching and management simpler and has plans to roll it out broadly once the testing phase is complete.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new centralised Media Hub to make it easier for users to view and manage their shared content. It brings recently shared photos, videos, and files from different chats into one location. The Media Hub is positioned in the sidebar, which includes a quick-access button, and it is currently available on WhatsApp for Mac and Web users. YouTube AI Age Verification: Google-Owned Platform Faces Backlash After New AI-Powered Age-Detection System Flags Adult Users As Minors.

WhatsApp Media Hub Interface and Features

The new Media Hub interface will offer a well-organised layout that will make browsing recent shared media effortless. It can help for quick access to view their latest photos, videos, links, and documents shared across chats in one place. The feature focuses on providing a fast way to access recent files rather than providing a long-term history of media collection.

The Media Hub includes a built-in search option that will help WhatsApp users to quickly find specific media files. It will also allow to filter results by sender. As per reports, the Media Hub also offers a multi-select feature for enabling users to perform bulk operations like deleting, forwarding, or marking selected files as starred for future reference. iQOO 15 Camera Specification Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on November 26; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

WhatsApp Media Hub Feature Roll Out Details

As per reports, the Media Hub feature is being introduced gradually to a limited number of users on WhatsApp for Mac and Web. Although those using the beta version are more likely to get early access, some users on the stable version may also receive it. WhatsApp plans to expand the rollout in the coming weeks as testing progresses to reach more users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

