iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will launch in India on November 26. Ahead of the launch event, the company has revealed that the device will feature a 50MP Sony periscope camera with 3x zoom. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16. As per multiple reports, the iQOO 15 is expected to be priced around INR 59,999 in India. The iQOO 15 will also come with a Samsung OLED display with 2K resolution and will also support Dolby Vision. Moto G67 Power 5G Sale Begins in India on November 12, 2025; Check All Specifications, Features and Price.

iQOO 15 Camera Specs

Capture the brilliance. 🔍✨ The iQOO 15 features a 50MP Sony 3x Periscope Camera that brings the world closer, capturing distant details with stunning clarity and precision. From breathtaking landscapes to perfect portraits, every shot feels cinematic, every zoom feels… pic.twitter.com/e287zqiJo8 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 10, 2025

