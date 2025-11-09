San Bruno, November 9: YouTube’s AI age verification has reportedly started flagging adults as children and limiting their ability to watch videos on the platform. The Google-owned platform integrated artificial intelligence, likely to improve overall functionality, but it instead led to an unexpected outcome. Users who experienced this issue shared their frustration on the social media platform Reddit.

YouTube’s AI age verification has flagged adults as minors and restricted video content meant for individuals aged 18 and above, as per a report by Android Police. Although the issue initially affected only some users, the AI age verification system has been rolling out to more regions, the report added, imposing restrictions on age-restricted videos. However, the verification process is failing, as adults are unable to access such videos. WhatsApp Launches Third-Party Chats Integration in EU, Meta-Owned Platform Now Allows European Users Cross-Platform Communication; Check Details.

10+ Year Old YouTube User Posts on Reddit About Failed AI Age Verification

YouTube AI Age Verification Failing; Check More Details

As per the report, YouTube’s new AI-powered verification restrictions have angered several adult users. The new age-detection system was launched in the United States earlier this summer, and by September, users began facing issues. It further mentioned that while YouTube’s efforts to restrict inappropriate videos were not problematic in themselves, the platform mistakenly flagging adults as underage users was the real issue.

One of the affect user shared on Reddit that he received a notice asking him to verify his age saying "We've changed some of your setting" with two options - Got it and Verify age. The message further read, "We couldn't verify your age". The user "bobbahuey" posted, "I’ve had this account for 10+ years yes I am an adult". Another prompt read - "Take a few minutes to verify your age. To view this video, please provide more info so we can be sure you're an adult", said the report. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out Real-Time Search Suggestions for Smarter, Faster Insights.

The report also highlighted another user who said that his parent had created his first YouTube account and that, although he was now 18 years old, the system still marked him as a minor. A different user complained that one of his channels had been flagged as under 18 even though he was 21 years old. He said he was confused, as he had not even used that channel since March.

