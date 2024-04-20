New Delhi, April 19: Sam Altman-run OpenAI has hired Pragya Misra as its first employee in India. Sources confirmed to IANS on Friday that Misra has been appointed to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in the country.

She has served as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller, where she has collaborated closely with government ministries, investors, key stakeholders, and media partners. Prior to that, she worked for three years with Meta Platforms. Pragya Misra, Truecaller’s Director of Public Affairs, Becomes OpenAI's First Hire in India; Know Her Educational Qualifications and Previous Roles.

She also led WhatsApp's campaign against misinformation in 2018 and has worked with Ernst & Young as well as the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi. Misra received her MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012.

She also graduated in commerce from Delhi University and holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. OpenAI ChatGPT Now More Direct and Less Verbose in Its Responses.

She is also a podcaster and Instagram influencer with a follower base of 35,000. She hosts the Pragyaan Podcast (@pragyaan_podcast), covering topics such as meditation and consciousness.

