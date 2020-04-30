Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Images, Specifications & Prices Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch

Mi Note 10 Lite (Photo Credits:Xiaomi Twitter)

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi will be officially unveiling its new smartphone, Mi Note 10 Lite today in the global market. Ahead of the launch, the specifications along with images and pricing of the smartphone have been leaked online. These details were given out by a store in Russia as it went ahead published all the details. According to the listing, the smartphone would be priced at RUB 24,500 approximately $345/€320. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Smartphone TENAA Listing Reveals Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Specification-wise, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will sport a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ screen carrying a resolution of 1080p+ featuring a waterdrop notch housing a 32MP front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone will come powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset, which has been borrowed from its siblings. Additionally, the memory configurations are too lifted from the non-Pro model.

The main difference lies in the camera department as the main sensor drops from 108MP to 64MP, which is the Samsung GW1 sensor. It also gets an 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone ditches the telephoto lens. The remaining two sensors are a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone will be fuelled by a massive battery capacity of 5,260mAh with 30W fast charging support. The company has also retained the 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Smartphone To Be Launched Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The company will be live streaming the launch event of Xiaomi Note 10 Lite, and the interested fans can watch the broadcast the event online. It is important to note that the Mi Note 10 Series is already available in the market. Apart from the Mi Note 10 Lite, the Chinese phone brand is also scheduled to launch the Redmi Note 9 series smartphones today in the market.