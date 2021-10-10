Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand, is currently prepping to launch the Redmi Note 11 series that could make its debut early next year. Do note, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10 series in March this year. Considering this, we can expect the Note 11 series to make its debut during the same timeline. Though we are still several months away from the tentative launch, a few details of the Redmi Note 11 series have leaked online. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details.

Xiaomi is expected to make some major upgrades on its upcoming mid-range series. If the latest rumours are to be believed, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series is tipped to get 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 - Representation Image (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

A reliable tipster - Digital Chat Station via Weibo confirmed some key details of the Note 11 series. According to the tipster, the top-of-the-line Note 11 smartphone will get 120W fast charging support. So, it is safe to assume that Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max might get the brand's fastest charging technology.

The phone maker recently introduced Redmi 11T series in the European market featuring its new fast charging technology. Additionally, the forthcoming Redmi K40s is tipped to feature 120W fast charging. Xiaomi introduced the Note 10 series with category-first features like 108MP quad-camera system, a 120Hz AMOLED display and more. Do note, the launch is still a few months away, and we would request you to take this information and other details with a pinch of salt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2021 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).