Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, 2021, in the home market. There have been several reports on the web regarding the upcoming smartphone, and it has also appeared in official renders. The Redmi Note 11 Series will go official this week in China at 19:00 local time (4:30 PM IST). The launch event will be streamed online via the company's official China website. Xiaomi is expected to offer the Redmi Note 11 lineup in three variants - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Redmi Note 11 Series Full Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Based on the renders, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 will be very similar to the Redmi Note 10 in terms of design. The Redmi Note 11 is likely to be priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 14,000). The phone is said to sport s 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. The phone could be backed by a 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, could be priced at RMB 1,599 (around Rs 18,700). The phone will get a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 2.5D curved glass protection. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It is likely to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. For photos and videos, there could be a 108MP triple camera module.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to get a price tag of RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,700). The top-of-the-line variant could come with a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The handset will draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor that will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo))

The phone is likely to come with the same set of cameras as the Pro variant. The front snapper could be a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The 5000mAh battery is tipped to come with a 120W fast charging support. Official prices, availability and other details will be confirmed during the launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).