Zomato Donates Rs 2.64 Crore to Support More Than 3,100 Restaurant Workers in India

Zomato (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced that it has disbursed Rs 2.64 crore to support more than 3,100 restaurant workers through its Gold Support Fund. Zomato Mandates Its Delivery Partners to Install Aarogya Setu App to Help Control the Spread of Coronavirus.

"All funds collected as part of this initiative have already been disbursed to over 3100 restaurant workers from 378 restaurants, helping them meet their daily livelihoods," the company said in a statement.

One restaurant worker has received nearly Rs 7,500 from this Zomato initiative. Under the initiative, all proceeds from Gold memberships sold in April 2020 went towards supporting restaurant workers while providing contributors an additional year of membership for free. Zomato App Launches New Safety Feature To Help Users Capture The Body Temperature of Their Delivery Partner To Combat Coronavirus.

"We wish to express a heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the Zomato Gold Support Fund, be it by purchasing Zomato Gold or helping spread the word. You have supported the restaurant community at a time when it needs you the most," the company added.

The firm said it is contributing 10 percent of its collection which is Rs 26.5 lakh, to the NRAI Covid-19 Relief Fund, an initiative set up by the NRAI to support restaurant workers and their families impacted by COVID-19.