New Delhi, April 16: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday introduced a ‘large order fleet’ to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people. Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal made the announcement on the social media platform X, saying that this fleet is "designed to handle all your large orders for group, party, event, etc with ease".

"This is an all-electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people," he wrote. Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience was not as expected by the company. According to Goyal, these new vehicles should solve most of the problems customers face while placing large orders on the platform. IIT Madras Launches India’s First Mobile Medical Devices Calibration Facility on Wheels.

Zomato Large Order Fleet, Officially Announced by CEO Deepinder Goyal:

Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people. pic.twitter.com/RCH6v0kxfn — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 16, 2024

"These vehicles are still 'work in progress', and we are in the process of adding important enhancements to them -- like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control -- to ensure everything arrives just the way you like," the CEO said. Earlier this month, Goyal said that more than 20,000 company's delivery partners across 31 cities are fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies. Tata Power Becomes First EV Charging Solution Provider To Power 10 Crore Green Kilometres Across India.

"Few months back, we launched India’s first ‘Emergency Heroes’ programme to provide professional first-responder training to our delivery partners. Happy to announce that we now have 20,000+ delivery partners across 31 cities, fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies," Goyal wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).