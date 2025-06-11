Mumbai, June 11: Violent protests in Los Angeles (LA) have been triggered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) extensive immigration raids. The disturbances began on Friday, June 6. They intensified over the weekend, resulting in the arrest of dozens of people, the use of riot control tactics by the police, and a total shutdown of parts of the city. Let's know why people are protesting in Los Angeles.

The initially peaceful protests turned violent after news broke that ICE was holding large numbers of undocumented immigrants in areas with significant Latino populations. Self-driving cars were set on fire, the 101 motorway was blocked, and protesters and police clashed. President Trump responded by sending 2,000 members of the National Guard to the city, and 2,700 more were sent on Monday. Los Angeles Riots: Mayor Karen Bass Announces Local Emergency, Curfew in Downtown LA ‘To Stop Vandalism’ Following Increased Nighttime Violence (Watch Video).

Why Are People Protesting in Los Angeles?

Protests were sparked by ICE raids across Los Angeles, particularly in Latino-majority neighbourhoods like Westlake and Paramount. ICE reports that 121 Illegal immigrants with no documentation were arrested during operations on Friday alone. Rumours that detainees were being held in the Federal Building downtown, which became the site of protests, increased tensions. US: Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests in Downtown Los Angeles, Videos Surface.

Many demonstrators believe the raids are discriminatory and fear more anti-immigrant enforcement. As demonstrators accuse the government of using oppressive tactics in minority communities, the presence of armed troops has only served to heighten public outrage.

Protesters’ Demands

Protesters are demanding that ICE raids stop and that city streets be demilitarised. Additionally, activists call for accountability for what they perceive to be excessive use of force against civilians. LA may see more unrest in the days to come as long as local and federal authorities remain steadfast and protest momentum remains strong.

ICE Raids

Many people have questioned the ethics and legality of ICE operations, which have been a significant source of conflict. Fake reports of raids at businesses, including a Home Depot in Paramount, have increased confusion and fear. Even though ICE has verified certain operations, the public is still suspicious about the agency's intentions and transparency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).