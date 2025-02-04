The 97th Academy Awards, also known as the 2025 Oscars, will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the event will honour the best films released in 2024. The nominees were announced on January 23, with Emilia Pérez leading the list with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 each. As anticipation builds, audiences are eager to see who will take home the prestigious Oscars. Oscars 2025 Winners Predictions: From ‘Emilia Pérez’ to ‘The Brutalist’, Picking Who Will Take Home the Gold Among the 97th Academy Awards Nominees!

97th Oscars Live Streaming Details

For those watching from home, the 97th Oscars will air live on ABC in the US and stream on Hulu, making it the first Academy Awards to be broadcast on the platform. As per the details shared on the official website, the ceremony kicks off at 7:00 PM EDT, 4:00 PM PDT, 11:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM CST on March 2. Viewers can also stream it via services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. In India, viewers can watch the Oscars live on Monday, March 3, at 5:30 AM IST. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga’s ‘Anuja’ Nominated in Best Live Action Short Film Category at 97th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time

The countdown is on—one month until the 97th Oscars. Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 2nd, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/1xSUNIsdM4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 2, 2025

Comedian and podcaster Conan O’Brien will take on hosting duties for the first time. Notably, the Indian short film Anuja, produced by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Kapoor, has earned a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

