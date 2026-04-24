Tehran, April 24: Iran's central bank has confirmed that revenue from newly introduced transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz has been successfully deposited, putting to rest speculation over the form of payment, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV. As reported by Iranian state media Press TV, the income was received in "cash currency" and credited to the central bank's accounts. The clarification follows earlier media claims suggesting that Iran was collecting transit fees in digital currencies such as Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

The report also noted that Iran's Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaee announced that the first revenue from the Strait of Hormuz tolls had already been deposited into the central bank's account. Speaking at a public gathering in Kuhdasht, Hajibabaee said that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to the Iranian people and asserted that no external power has the authority to negotiate over it. "All ships passing through this route must pay tolls in Iranian rials to the Iranian nation as a rightful fee for using Iran's territorial waters," he said. ‘We Have Complete Control’: Donald Trump on Blockade Against Iran.

He also warned that if the United States continues with what he described as aggressive policies, Iran would not allow any ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. "Two violating vessels have been successfully seized so far, and this number will increase as necessary to protect Iran's sovereignty," he further added. The deputy speaker described Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz as a key outcome of the country's resistance to foreign influence, claiming that US warships have been pushed back 200 kilometres due to Iran's military strength. India Issues Fresh Iran Travel Advisory: Citizens Urged To Avoid Air and Land Routes Amid Regional Tensions.

He further pointed out that around 20 per cent of global oil and 35 per cent of global gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Iran's position over the waterway highlights its significant role in the global economy.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)