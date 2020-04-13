American Sailor Who Contracted COVID-19 On Board USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies: US Navy

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, April 13: The US Navy on Monday confirmed the death of one of its sailor, who was infected on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Nearly 600 American sailors, onboard the ship, are reported to have tested positive for novel coronavirus. The deceased sailor had also contracted the disease, and was shifted to the intensive care unit last week after his condition had deteriorated.

The sailor fall unresponsive on April 9, nearly 10 days after he was detected with the virus. He, along with dozens of others on board the ship, had tested positive on March 30. He was sent to the nearest ICU facility in Guam, where Roosevelt is docked since the past month. NRI Booked in New Jersey After Her 'Mera Bharat Mahan' Video Shows Her Deriding US Response to Coronavirus in Comparison to India.

According to the US Navy, nearly 92 percent of the crew members onboard Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus. The case came under a centre of controversy after a memo, sent by aircraft carrier's captain Brett Crozier to the Navy officials, leaked.

In the memo dispatched by him last month, the captain had asked the top Navy brass to evacuate the sailors at the earliest to save their lives. The leaked memo led to the resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who had dismissed the SOS call issued by the Crozier.

The United States is the country worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Over half-a-million cases have been detected, along with the death of over 22,000 persons. Astate of lockdown was imposed in several provinces to the transmission of virus.