In a bold statement that reignites cross-border debates, Donald Trump has proposed a merger between Canada and the US following the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" Justin Trudeau Steps Down as Liberal Party Leader, to Resign as Canada PM After New Prime Minister Chosen.

Donald Trump Calls for Canada To Merge With US

JUST IN - Trump renews calls for Canada to "merge" with the United States shortly after Trudeau resigns. pic.twitter.com/Ge0EoWdSO3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 6, 2025

