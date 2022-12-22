Delhi, December 22: A bitter blast of arctic air is expected to bring devastating cold to parts of the U.S. and UK in the lead-up to Christmas, weather officials have warned. Along with the bitter cold, snow is also expected to affect parts of the U.S., bringing pre-holiday travel headaches, said weather department while UK authorities have warned of temperatures plunging to as low as minus 10c.

In a special weather statement issued on Sunday, the the National Weather Service warned of "extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana". US Winter Storm: Millions Under Threat As Tornadoes and Blizzards Hit America, Weather Warning Issued For These States

The National Weather service further said that the heaviest snowfall amounts are expected in the higher terrain of the Cascades and into northern Idaho, northwest Montana and western Wyoming. US Winter Storm 2022 Live Streaming on FOX Weather: Catch Live News Updates on Tornadoes and Blizzards Ripping Across United States

The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had also issued a five-day severe cold weather alert for England. They warned that lowering temperatures could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries, reported Dailymail. The RAC advised motorists to check their vehicles are “winter ready”, with properly inflated tyres that have good tread.

The weather department further warned that around the turn of the year, uncertainties in the forecast increase, but a ridge of high pressure may bring a quieter interlude for many with more widely colder conditions, overnight frost and crisp, sunny days. Until the weekend, a number of snow and ice yellow weather warnings are in place in UK.

