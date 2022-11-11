Delhi, November 11: The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a series of arguments by Aubrey Trail challenging his conviction for the murder of Sydney Loofe and his sentence of execution for the crime. Trail's appeal was automatic, because he was sent to death row. Though, he said he didn't want one.

A three-judge panel had sentenced him death penalty in June 2021 while his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe whose dismembered body was found in Clay County. US: Indian-American Man Charged With Murder for Shooting Daughter-in-Law in California

Trail had in September sent a motion to the Supreme Court from the Tecumseh prison asking them to set an execution date as he was being refused to file it since he's represented by counsel.

Trail’s attorney, Ben Murray, appealed that the court messed up by not giving him a new trial after his outburst. He shouted at the court and cut his own throat. Indian-American Killed in US: I Was 'Blackmailed', Says Suspect of Purdue University Murder

The State Supreme Court however, rejected that argument and several others and affirmed the constitutionality of Nebraska's death penalty and how it is administered expressing concerns that other defendants could follow his lead, staging something shocking to get a mistrial if they felt the trial wasn’t going their way.

Earlier, Trail's attorneys argued he unintentionally killed the 24-year-old Loofe while engaged in a sadomasochistic consensual sex act. But evidences suggested Trail and Boswell made a plan to kill Loofe after Boswell met her on a dating app. Loofe disappeared on the second date — and her body parts were found scattered in the countryside near Wilber, Neb.

